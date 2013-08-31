Remembering Princess Diana: 30 Iconic Photos Of The Princess Of Wales

Princess dianaRussell Boyce/ReutersThe Princess of Wales died 16 years ago, on August 31, 1997.

August 31 marks the 16th anniversary of the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales and the “Queen of People’s Hearts.”

The year of her death, 1997, was highlighted by trips to Angola and Bosnia in her high-profile campaign against land mines, and Mediterranean holidays with her sons and companion, Emad Mohamed al-Fayed.

Nicknamed “Dodi,” Fayed also died in the limo that fateful evening in Paris. The pair had just left the Ritz Hotel and were being pursued by paparazzi on motorcycles.

A 2008 inquest ruled that they were unlawfully killed, the result of “gross negligence” by their drunk driver and photographers. Conspiracy theories swirled for years, keeping the wounds fresh on British hearts.

Last week, BBC reported that the Scotland Yard was investigating new information, provided to the Metropolitan police by an Army source, suggesting that the military was involved in the crash.

Sixteen years after her death, Princess Diana is remembered for her compassion and commitment to her causes. These photos display her endless supply of charm and generosity.

Lady Diana Spencer as a toddler on the Norfolk, England property where she grew up.

Here she is in a stroller at Park House in 1962.

She kept a Shetland pony, named Souffle, at her mother's Scotland home in the summer of 1974.

Princes Charles and Lady Diana pose together at Buckingham Palace in 1981, following the announcement of their engagement.

Lady Diana attends her first official engagement with then-fiance Prince Charles.

Their wedding was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London later that year. The affair cost $US110 million.

The newly wed Princess and Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The young family, including Prince William, takes part in a photo shoot at Kensington Palace in 1982.

The couple leaves St. Mary's Hospital with Prince Henry in tow.

Princess Diana dances with John Travolta at a 1985 White House dinner.

The Princess of Wales presents her husband with a prize after he played in an England-Chile polo match.

The internationally adored princess receives flowers from a young girl during a trip to Madrid.

Princess Diana was a fashion icon, seen in Paris in 1988.

She peaks over her shoulder and smiles during a banquet for the Japanese emperor in 1990.

The princess takes the day off, frolicking in the surf during a vacation on St. Kitts island.

The Princess of Wales watches the Light Dragoons regiment on parade at their northern Germany base.

A young cancer patient reaches out to the Princess during her tour of a Pakistani hospital.

The year of her death marked the height of her campaign against land mines. The Princess visits with victims in Angola.

The Princess walks with the Red Cross in one of the safety corridors of the Angola land mine fields.

Princess Diana sits in front of a British flag during a visit to a cancer hospital in Lahore.

The Royal Family poses for a portrait in Windsor Castle on the day of Prince William's Confirmation.

South African President Nelson Mandela meets with Princess Di in Cape Town to discuss the threat of AIDS in his country.

Princess Di sported a chic bob in the summer of 1997.

She says goodbye to Mother Teresa after a private visit at the Missionaries of Charity in the Bronx.

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton chats with the Princess at the White House. Diana was in New York City for a Red Cross fundraiser.

Mother and and son, Harry, jet-ski during a vacation on the French Riviera a month before her death.

She holidays at the Saint Tropez residence of Mohamed Al Fayed, the father of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.

Sting, his wife Trudy Styler, Princess Diana, and Elton John attend the memorial Mass for Gianni Versace.

Swarms of paparazzi descend on Princess Diana and a land mine victim in front of his home in Bosnia.

Princess Di chatted with a 15-year-old Bosnian girl during a three-day visit that called for the complete ban on land mines.

Those were 30 iconic photos of the breathtaking Princess Di ...

