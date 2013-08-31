Remembering Princess Diana: 30 Iconic Photos Of The Princess Of Wales

Russell Boyce/Reuters The Princess of Wales died 16 years ago, on August 31, 1997.

August 31 marks the 16th anniversary of the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales and the “Queen of People’s Hearts.”

The year of her death, 1997, was highlighted by trips to Angola and Bosnia in her high-profile campaign against land mines, and Mediterranean holidays with her sons and companion, Emad Mohamed al-Fayed.

Nicknamed “Dodi,” Fayed also died in the limo that fateful evening in Paris. The pair had just left the Ritz Hotel and were being pursued by paparazzi on motorcycles.

A 2008 inquest ruled that they were unlawfully killed, the result of “gross negligence” by their drunk driver and photographers. Conspiracy theories swirled for years, keeping the wounds fresh on British hearts.

Last week, BBC reported that the Scotland Yard was investigating new information, provided to the Metropolitan police by an Army source, suggesting that the military was involved in the crash.

Sixteen years after her death, Princess Diana is remembered for her compassion and commitment to her causes. These photos display her endless supply of charm and generosity.

