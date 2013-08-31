Remembering Princess Diana: 30 Iconic Photos Of The Princess Of Wales

August 31 marks the 16th anniversary of the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales and the “Queen of People’s Hearts.”
The year of her death, 1997, was highlighted by trips to Angola and Bosnia in her high-profile campaign against land mines, and Mediterranean holidays with her sons and companion, Emad Mohamed al-Fayed.
Nicknamed “Dodi,” Fayed also died in the limo that fateful evening in Paris. The pair had just left the Ritz Hotel and were being pursued by paparazzi on motorcycles.
A 2008 inquest ruled that they were unlawfully killed, the result of “gross negligence” by their drunk driver and photographers. Conspiracy theories swirled for years, keeping the wounds fresh on British hearts.
Last week, BBC reported that the Scotland Yard was investigating new information, provided to the Metropolitan police by an Army source, suggesting that the military was involved in the crash.
Sixteen years after her death, Princess Diana is remembered for her compassion and commitment to her causes. These photos display her endless supply of charm and generosity.
Princes Charles and Lady Diana pose together at Buckingham Palace in 1981, following the announcement of their engagement.
Their wedding was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London later that year. The affair cost $US110 million.
The young family, including Prince William, takes part in a photo shoot at Kensington Palace in 1982.
The Princess of Wales presents her husband with a prize after he played in an England-Chile polo match.
The year of her death marked the height of her campaign against land mines. The Princess visits with victims in Angola.
The Princess walks with the Red Cross in one of the safety corridors of the Angola land mine fields.
The Royal Family poses for a portrait in Windsor Castle on the day of Prince William's Confirmation.
South African President Nelson Mandela meets with Princess Di in Cape Town to discuss the threat of AIDS in his country.
She says goodbye to Mother Teresa after a private visit at the Missionaries of Charity in the Bronx.
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton chats with the Princess at the White House. Diana was in New York City for a Red Cross fundraiser.
Mother and and son, Harry, jet-ski during a vacation on the French Riviera a month before her death.
She holidays at the Saint Tropez residence of Mohamed Al Fayed, the father of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.
Sting, his wife Trudy Styler, Princess Diana, and Elton John attend the memorial Mass for Gianni Versace.
Swarms of paparazzi descend on Princess Diana and a land mine victim in front of his home in Bosnia.
Princess Di chatted with a 15-year-old Bosnian girl during a three-day visit that called for the complete ban on land mines.
