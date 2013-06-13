Naomi Watts Looks Identical To Princess Diana In First Trailer For Biopic

Naomi Watts emerges as Oscar bait in the first trailer for “Diana.”



The biopic centres on the last two years of Princess Di’s life, highlighting her campaign against land mines and romance with Dr. Hasnat Khan, played by “LOST” actor Naveen Andrews.

The zero-dialogue teaser spotlights the late princess’s compassion abroad, juxtaposed against shots of ravenous paparazzi.

“Diana” opens September 20 in the U.K., with a U.S. release yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer below.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”http://video.uk.msn.com/?mkt=en-gb&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;vid=ab49dc2d-2a52-4c49-b692-0232c3bb029a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:” target=”_new” title=”Diana – exclusive trailer” data-mce-href=”http://video.uk.msn.com/?mkt=en-gb&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;vid=ab49dc2d-2a52-4c49-b692-0232c3bb029a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;from=shareembed-syndication&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Video: Diana – exclusive trailer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.