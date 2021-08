Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place

Althorp House is located on a 14,000-acre estate in Northamptonshire, England. An aerial view of Althorp House. David Goddard/Getty Images Althorp House is located between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone, northwest of Northampton.

The Spencer family acquired the Althorp estate in 1508. An engraving of Althorp House from the 1800s. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Among the home’s famous residents are Princess Diana and Georgiana Spencer, the Duchess of Devonshire, played by Keira Knightley in the 2008 drama “ The Duchess.

Princess Diana was the daughter of John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Frances Spencer, Viscountess Althorp. Princess Diana’s parents in 1955. Central Press/Getty Images Diana was born at Park House on the royal family’s Sandringham estate. The Spencers separated in 1967 and divorced in 1969. Diana and her siblings lived at Park House until their father inherited the title of earl in 1975 and moved the family to Althorp House.

John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, married his second wife, Raine, Countess of Dartmouth, in 1976. John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer and Raine, Countess of Dartmouth in front of Althorp House. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The couple lived in Althorp House.

Althorp House measures 100,000 square feet and features 31 bedrooms. John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer with Raine, Countess Spencer at Althorp House. John Downing/Getty Images The home also features a great room, a ballroom, and a Painters’ Passage lined with artists’ self portraits and family busts.

The house contains large private collections of furniture, paintings, and ceramics. Charles Spencer, then-Viscount Althorp, in Althorp House in 1980. Ian Tyas/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Diana’s brother Charles, now the 9th Earl Spencer, showed tourists around Althorp House on his breaks from school.

Althorp’s picture gallery includes notable works of art such as Anthony van Dyck’s 1637 portrait “War and Peace.” The main staircase at Althorp House. David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images The gallery also features portraits of King Charles I , who ruled from 1625 until his execution in 1649.

Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Winston Churchill, and many royal family members have stayed at Althorp House. A state bedroom at Althorp House. David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Winston Churchill began writing his memoirs in one of Althorp House’s state bedrooms.

The 1st Earl Spencer and his fiancée, Georgiana Poyntz, were secretly married in this room in 1755. A state bedroom at Althorp House. David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images The room served as the 1st Earl Spencer’s mother’s dressing room

The library holds 10,000 books in its collection, dating from 1892. Earl Spencer at his desk in Althorp House. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The 2nd Earl Spencer once had as many as 43,000 books shelved in eight rooms

Today, Althorp House opens to the public every summer. Visitors arrive at Althorp House. David Levenson/Getty Images Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, still lives there.

Althorp House hosted an exhibition featuring 150 artifacts from Diana’s life, including her wedding dress, for 15 years before closing in 2014. Visitors at the Princess Diana exhibition at Althorp House. David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Diana’s possessions belonged to her brother until both Prince William and Prince Harry turned 30 . When Harry turned 30 in 2014, the contents of the exhibit were transferred to them at Kensington Palace.

The “people’s princess” is buried at Althorp House on an island in the center of a lake. A tribute laid by the Spencer family at Althorp House. David Jones – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images The Spencer family also planted 36 oak trees on the grounds, symbolizing every year of Diana’s life.