Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place

Near the lake, a small memorial features quotes and a silhouette of Diana.

The quote from Diana reads: “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life — a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”

The other featured quote is from her brother’s speech at her funeral: “We give thanks for the life of a woman I’m so proud to be able to call my sister: The unique, the complex, the extraordinary and irreplaceable Diana, whose beauty, both internal and external, will never be extinguished from our minds.”