The iconic dress Princess Diana wore to a White House dinner in 1985 is hitting the auction, and it's expected to go for as much as $450,000

Princess Diana was known for her memorable (and at times, shocking) style moments. Now, one of the late royal’s most iconic dresses can be yours – for a few hundred thousand dollars.

WWD reported that a Victor Edelstein royal blue evening gown that once belonged to Princess Diana is being auctioned off as part of the upcoming “Passion for Fashion” auction organised by Kerry Taylor Auctions, set to take place on December 9. According to WWD, the dress is expected to sell for between 250,000 to 350,000 pounds (or about $US325,000 to $US450,000). The auction will also include two other dresses from Diana’s wardrobe: a blue Katherine Cusack evening gown and a Catherine Walker navy blue wool dress.

The late Princess of Wales wore the Victor Edelstein dress several times, most memorably at a White House state dinner hosted by then-President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan in 1985. At the dinner, Diana twirled around on the dance floor with fellow guest John Travolta as songs from “Saturday Night Fever” played.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Victor Edelstein Midnight Blue Velvet Gown worn for a State dinner at the White House when Diana danced with John Travolta in November 1985 is displayed at a photocall ahead of the the ‘Fit For a Princess’ auction on March 15, 2013 in London.

It will be the third time this particular gown is being sold.Harper’s Bazaar reported the royal auctioned off the Victor Edelstein dress (along with several other gowns) to raise money for cancer and AIDS charities just two months before she died. In 2013, the gown was auctioned off again, this time by Kerry Taylor Auctions; it sold for 240,000 pounds (or roughly $US311,000).

During a 2016 interview with Good Morning America, Travolta recalled the memorable moment when asked whether there was any part of the 1980s he’d want to bring back: “I danced with Princess Diana in 1986 and that was one of the highlights of my life.”

