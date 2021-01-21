Princess Diana's former chef says he made the 'cardinal sin' of serving her favourite breakfast — a can of baked beans — to Americans

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Oli Scarff/Getty Images Princess Diana was a big fan of baked beans, according to her former chef.

Princess Diana’s former chef once served her favourite breakfast to an American family, who refused to eat it.

Darren McGrady, who worked at Kensington Palace, said she favoured a can of baked beans and grapefruit on gym days.

Diana particularly loved baked beans, and would even write McGrady notes requesting them.

Heinz beans are typically served as part of a cooked breakfast in the UK, which isn’t so common in the US.

Princess Diana’s former chef shared the breakfast the royal would eat before every gym session â€” and there’s one part of the meal that didn’t go down well with Americans.

Darren McGrady worked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace for 11 years before moving to Diana’s Kensington Palace home from 1993 until 1997.

He told Insider that the princess would request a “tin of Heinz baked beans, a pink grapefruit, a cup of coffee, and a glass of orange juice” for her breakfast at least three times a week, on the days that she went to the gym.

The princess would even leave her chef notes specifically requesting baked beans, as shown in the photo provided by McGrady below.

Darren McGrady Princess Diana’s note to McGrady requesting beans for breakfast.

“She wanted Heinz beans because someone had told her they are low in carbs, low in fat, and high in protein, which is great for someone working out,” McGrady told Insider.

The former royal chef recently shared his recipe for a full English breakfast on his YouTube channel, which included a portion of beans.

He told Insider that he once made the mistake of serving beans for breakfast to an American family when he first moved to the US.

While beans are a common part of a cooked breakfast in the UK, McGrady learned that they aren’t typically served with breakfast in the US.

“I remember cooking for a family when I first came over here, and I made the cardinal sin of serving baked beans for breakfast like it was the norm. They didn’t eat them,” he said.

Baked beans are said to have originated from a Native American dish in which beans were cooked with fat and maple syrup, according to the Mail Online. European settlers were believed to have adapted the recipe, using pork and molasses.

Heinz first launched baked beans in the US in 1985, and then it was introduced in the UK in 1901. It was originally sold as a luxury item at the British department store Fortnum and Mason. Queen Elizabeth II granted the brand a royal warrant in 1954 â€” making Heinz the official supplier of beans at every royal household in the UK.

The US and UK versions of Heinz beans are said to be quite different. According to Culinary Ginger, the US version is made with “brown sugar and the sauce is much sweeter and thick,” whereas the UK version is made without meat and with a thinner tomato sauce.

According to the Heinz website, the British version of the product is “high in fibre, high in protein, and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day.”

“Heinz made a British bean with less sugar â€” the Brits don’t want sugar in their breakfast. But that’s not to say the Brits don’t love sugar, we eat more chocolate than anyone else in the world. So they want to save the sugar for that,” McGrady said.

