Princess Diana’s brother says he didn’t let ‘The Crown’ film at his family home because he doesn’t watch the show

Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in season four of ‘The Crown.’ Anwar Hussein / Getty Images; Netflix

Charles Spencer said he didn’t allow “The Crown” to film at Princess Diana’s childhood home.

Speaking to “BBC Breakfast,” Spencer said it’s because he doesn’t watch the show.

“So I just said: ‘Thank you but no thank you,'” he told the BBC.

Princess Diana‘s brother Charles Spencer said he rejected a request from “The Crown” to film at his family home because he isn’t a fan of the show.

The Althorp estate where Diana grew up has belonged to the Spencer family for more than 500 years, according to Travel and Leisure. The Netflix drama series used Ragley Hall in Warwickshire as a double for Althrop in its fourth season, the publication added.

“They applied,” Spencer said during an appearance on “BBC Breakfast,” according to Hello! Magazine. “They wanted to shoot here. But I don’t really do that stuff.”

“Actually, to be honest, I don’t watch ‘The Crown’ so I just said: ‘Thank you but no thank you,'” he added.

1968: Lady Diana Spencer with her brother Charles, Viscount Althorp, (Earl Spencer) at their home in Berkshire. Central Press/Getty Images

The show’s fourth season introduced Princess Diana for the first time, played by British actress Emma Corrin. The season’s storylines included Diana and Charles’ engagement, the princess’ introduction to royal life, and her struggles with an eating disorder.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

This comes after a friend of Princess Diana’s quit her role as a consultant on the show over what she believed to be a mishandled storyline, The Sunday Times reported.

Jemima Khan told the publication that she asked that her writing credits be removed from the show’s fifth season because Diana’s story wasn’t handled “as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped.”

Khan didn’t elaborate on which storylines she had an issue with. The Sunday Times reports that she worked with the show’s creator Peter Morgan on storylines surrounding Diana’s love life after separating from Prince Charles, her visits to Pakistan, and her BBC “Panorama” interview.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.