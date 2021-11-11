Princess Diana’s former bodyguard says Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’ was the most accurate Diana performance in 10 years

Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer.’ Neon

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe praised Kristen Stewart’s Diana portrayal in “Spencer.”

Wharfe told People that Stewart’s performance was the closest one to Diana in 10 years.

“She managed to perfect her mannerisms,” he told the publication.

A former royal bodyguard who worked closely with Princess Diana has praised Kristen Stewart’s depiction of the royal in “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín’s 2021 biopic.

Ken Wharfe, Princess Diana’s personal protection officer from 1989 to 1993, according to his website, told People magazine’s Simon Perry and Stephanie Petit that he was present for the Christmas festivities that provide the backdrop for the film.

“Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her,” he said of Stewart. “She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”

“Spencer,” which touts itself as “a fable from a true tragedy” in an opening disclaimer, shows Diana arriving at Sandringham House in 1991 for Christmas with the royal family.

The film explores her struggles with bulimia, unwavering media attention, and the reality of Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“It was purgatory for her,” Wharf told People magazine, adding that the Princess of Wales often “confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London.”

Also included in the film is Diana’s relationship with royal chef Darren McGrady, whose website says that he worked with the royal family at Buckingham Palace for 11 years from 1982. It adds that he then worked directly with Diana for four years at Kensington Palace from 1993 until her death in 1997.

Additionally, the film shows the princess’ relationship with a royal dresser named Maggie, who becomes her confidant on the three-day trip, and later declares her romantic love for Diana. According to Vulture, scriptwriter Steven Knight neither confirmed nor denied if Maggie was based on a real person. “Maybe. I can’t really say,” he told the publication.

“I have to tread very carefully when talking about specifics because I got the information from people who were there on the understanding that there was no specific identification of anyone,” said Knight.

Speaking about the reality of such a figure in Diana’s life, Wharf said: “From my experience, Diana never once confided in her dressers.”

Representatives for Ken Wharfe did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.