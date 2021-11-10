Princess Diana’s chef says the royal was ‘too scared to ask for seconds’ in front of the Queen

Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s chef said she would “ask for seconds” in secret.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Darren McGrady said she was too afraid to ask in front of the Queen.

The royal chef said he made sure the Queen would put Diana’s favorite dessert on the menu.

Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady said the princess was too afraid to ask for seconds when dining with the Queen.

McGrady worked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace for 11 years before relocating to Diana’s Kensington Palace home from 1993 to 1997. He made the comment about the princess’ dining habits during a YouTube video review of the film “Spencer.”

McGrady said Diana’s favorite dessert was crepe soufflé, and that he had to “fight off all the other chefs from digging in” when the royals were finished eating it.

“I knew the princess would come down to the kitchen for seconds. She was too scared to ask for seconds in front of the Queen,” he said.

McGrady said Diana would eat the leftovers on the kitchen table, where she would discuss “Phantom of the Oprah” and “Les Misérables” with him.

The former royal chef said that it was his job to make the lunch menu, and he had to present the Queen with two options to choose from. He said he would purposely choose the crepe soufflé with another option that he thought the Queen wouldn’t like as much, so that Diana would get to eat her favorite dessert.

“It worked every time,” McGrady said, “so the princess got her crepe soufflé when she came to visit the Queen.”

“Spencer” follows a fictionalized version of Princess Diana’s final Christmas with the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Starring Kristen Stewart as Diana and directed by Pablo Larraín, the film shows the lead-up to Diana’s separation from Prince Charles.

McGrady is played by Sean Harris in the film.