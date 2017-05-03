Princess Cruises has built its largest ever cruise ship -- take a look inside

Photo: Supplied

The brand-new 143,000-tonne Majestic Princess will be the largest Princess ship ever to sail in Australian waters. The Majestic is 330 metres long — about the length of 6 Olympic swimming pools.

With 19 decks at 68.3 metres high, Majestic Princess has the ability to carry 3,560 guests, and entertain them in 7 bars and 13 dining options, including two with menus designed by Michelin star chefs -– Harmony (a Chinese fusion restaurant) by chef Richard Chen and La Mer (a French-stle bistro) by chef Emmanuel Renaut.

Shoppers won’t be left wanting, with 1,100 square metres of designer shopping floor space, including Cartier and Bulgari stores.

Majestic Princess was built predominantly to appeal to the burgeoning Chinese market, which has the potential to grow to 83 million passengers annually.

The Majestic will carry a Chinese name on the hull — 盛世公主号 — pronounced shèng shì gông zhǔ haò. It means “grand world”, or “grand spirit”.

The cruise industry is worth about $4 billion in Australia alone, making it the fourth largest source market in the world.

The ship just hit the water after being built in Monfalcone, Italy. She cost about $A868 million, which is nearly $500 million $A1.3 billion supercruiser Ovation of the Seas, which visited Sydney earlier this year.

Majestic Princess will debut in Australia in September next year, and home port in Sydney over the 2018-19 summer season.

Scroll down to take a look inside.

The main atrium is stunning. Here's a view from behind the piano. Photo: Supplied The suites are lavish. This is the one of the 36 onboard. It has its own bedroom, separate living area with couch, table and chairs, workdesk, bar, walk-in closet and seperate shower and spa bath. Photo: Supplied The deluxe balcony room isn't as lushly appointed, but still looks very comfortable. Over 80% of the staterooms have their own private balconies. Photo: Supplied The Seawalk is a glass walkway on the starboard side of the ship 40 metres above sea level, where you can see straight down to the ocean below. People with a fear of heights might want to steer clear of this one. Photo: Supplied The freshwater Hollywood pool is indoors for those who want to take a dip in inclement weather. It also transforms into a nightclub at night. Photo: Supplied There are 6 private karaoke rooms, which fit up to 6 people each. Photo: Supplied For sports fans, there are basketball, tennis, volleyball and badminton courts. There’s also a miniature putting green and driving cage for golf enthusiasts, ping pong tables, bean bag toss and giant foosball. Photo: Supplied The casino has roulette, blackjack, craps and poker tables. Photo: Supplied There are 13 different dining options on-board. This is La Mer, a French-style bistro. The menu was designed by chef Emmanuel Renaut who also owns three-Michelin-star restaurant Flocons de sel, in Mégève, east France. Photo: Supplied The Lotus spa has a variety of treatments, such as facials, stone massages, detoxifying ocean wraps and this aroma and hydro-therapy thermal pool. Source: Supplied The gym has all the usual fitness equipment, you'd expect. They also have personal trainers, and run fitness classes in Pilates, yoga, boot camp, and TRX suspension training. Photo: Supplied She will cruise to Europe and China before heading to Sydney between September 2018 and March 2019, then return to China. Photo: Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.