Princess Cruises has announced a 111-day, around-the-world cruise starting at $21,000 as travelers continue to demand global sailings

- Carnival’s Princess Cruises has announced a 111-day world cruise that will set sail in January 2024.
- The almost four-month cruise will bring guests to 51 locations across 27 countries.
- The cruise starts at almost $US21,080 ($AU28,514) per person, and suites start at about $US66,000 ($AU89,276).
Around the world in 80 days? How about 111 days – by ship.
On Monday, Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced a 111-day world cruise for 2024 as demand for global sailings remains high.
Passengers will cruise aboard the Island Princess, which will also be the home base for the company’s upcoming 2023 world cruise itineraries.
According to a press release, the ship is Princess’ “largest to sail a world cruise voyage.”
The almost four-month cruise will operate roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2024 and Los Angeles on January 19, 2024.
If 111 days seems just a bit too long, there’s also the option to book a shorter 97-day itinerary from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale, which will also begin sailing on January 18, 2024.
From there, the Island Princess will bring guests to 51 locations, including 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites…
… across 27 countries and six continents.
This includes calls in Crete, Greece, Bali, Indonesia, Lisbon, Portugal, and Bermuda.
Interested in sailing around the world? Be prepared to shell out at least $US21,080 ($AU28,514) per person.
And if you’d rather travel in luxury, suites start at about $US66,000 ($AU89,276), a Princess Cruises spokesperson told Insider.
The 2024 sailings aren’t Princess’ only plans for a global cruise. The company’s upcoming 2023 world cruises from Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles will set sail in January 2023. However, the cruise line canceled its 2022 global sailing.
Despite this cancellation, there’s no better time to unveil a months-long cruise.
Pent-up demand for cruising has resulted in successful global cruise sales throughout 2021, including Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night 2024 world cruise that sold out in less than three hours …
… and Oceania Cruises’ “Around the World in 180 Days” cruise for 2023 that was booked out within a day.
