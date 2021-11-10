Princess Cruises has announced a 111-day, around-the-world cruise starting at $21,000 as travelers continue to demand global sailings

Around the world in 80 days? How about 111 days – by ship. Sydney, Australia. Princess Cruises

On Monday, Carnival’s Princess Cruises announced a 111-day world cruise for 2024 as demand for global sailings remains high. ‘ Island Princess cruise ship in Glacier Bay, Alaska. Princess Cruises

Passengers will cruise aboard the Island Princess, which will also be the home base for the company’s upcoming 2023 world cruise itineraries. The Island Princess. Princess Cruises Source: Princess Cruises

According to a press release, the ship is Princess’ “largest to sail a world cruise voyage.” The Island Princess on the Panama Canal. Princess Cruises

The almost four-month cruise will operate roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2024 and Los Angeles on January 19, 2024. The Acropolis of Athens. Princess Cruises

If 111 days seems just a bit too long, there’s also the option to book a shorter 97-day itinerary from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale, which will also begin sailing on January 18, 2024. Waimea Canyon in Hawaii. Princess Cruises

From there, the Island Princess will bring guests to 51 locations, including 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites… Singapore. Princess Cruises

… across 27 countries and six continents. The Ulun Danu Beratan Temple in Bali. Princess Cruises

This includes calls in Crete, Greece, Bali, Indonesia, Lisbon, Portugal, and Bermuda. The Paul Claris Statue by the Arc de Triomf in Barcelona. Princess Cruises

Interested in sailing around the world? Be prepared to shell out at least $US21,080 ($AU28,514) per person. The Island Princess. Princess Cruises

And if you’d rather travel in luxury, suites start at about $US66,000 ($AU89,276), a Princess Cruises spokesperson told Insider. The Island Princess in Alaska. Princess Cruises

The 2024 sailings aren’t Princess’ only plans for a global cruise. The company’s upcoming 2023 world cruises from Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles will set sail in January 2023. However, the cruise line canceled its 2022 global sailing. ‘ Island Princess cruise ship. Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Source: Princess Cruises

Despite this cancellation, there’s no better time to unveil a months-long cruise. New Zealand. Princess Cruises

Pent-up demand for cruising has resulted in successful global cruise sales throughout 2021, including Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night 2024 world cruise that sold out in less than three hours … Source: Insider