Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana's birth certificate has been revealed

And now, for a little peek inside what life as a Royal is like.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana (aka Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge), was born on May 2, and she’s fourth in line to the throne after her older brother George, who was born in July of 2013.

Kensington Palace — which keeps the public abreast of the goings-on of the Duke and Duchess and their growing family — just posted the birth certificate of the tiny princess.

It’s a sobering reality check for those of us who were never meant to take the throne.

Kate Middleton (aka Catherine Elizabeth Her Royal Highness Duchess of Cambridge) lists “Princess” when asked for her occupation. (You can read more about royal titles here.)

Here’s Prince George’s birth certificate:

Doesn’t Kate ever get tired of writing her full title? There’s barely room in the box! Maybe life as a princess is hard.

