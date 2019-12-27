13 of Princess Charlotte's most adorable moments from Christmas at Sandringham

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte curtsied to the Queen when her car drove by the church on Christmas morning.

Princess Charlotte may be a toddler, but she’s already been dubbed one of the sassiest royals, partly because of her adorable facial expressions and regal waves that have captured the hearts of many.

Insider rounded up Princess Charlotte’s most photo-worthy moments from the family’s Christmas morning in Sandringham on Wednesday.

After church, Princess Charlotte followed her mum’s example by curtsying at the Queen as she drove by.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

The young princess stood with a poised facial expression following her ladylike gesture.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

To make the whole curtsy display even more precious, Princess Charlotte’s dark-green coat perfectly coordinated with her mum’s hat and clutch.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

After curtsying to the Queen, the princess followed her mother’s lead by politely shaking hands with the priest.

The Royal Family Channel/YouTube Princess Charlotte shakes hands with a priest on Christmas Day.

The brother-sister duo patiently waited on the church steps while the adults finished up their well-wishes.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

Moments after, Prince William and Kate Middleton led Prince George and Princess Charlotte to greet fans outside the church.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day.

Charlotte didn’t let go of her mum’s hand.

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

The princess looked adorably bashful as her mum chatted with crowds outside the church.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

After waiting patiently, it was her turn to be introduced.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

The princess was gifted what appears to be a blow-up flamingo toy, and she seemed to happily carry it around.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte greets crowds waiting outside the church in Sandringham.

The hot-pink flamingo made many photo appearances from the family’s Christmas Day greetings.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

Princess Charlotte may sometimes appear shy around the cameras …

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

… but the poised royal always knows when to sneak in a quick wave.

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.

