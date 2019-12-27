13 of Princess Charlotte's most adorable moments from Christmas at Sandringham

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImagePrincess Charlotte curtsied to the Queen when her car drove by the church on Christmas morning.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas.
- The family made their debut on Wednesday morning, and Princess Charlotte stole the show with an adorable curtsy to her great-grandmother after church.
- Princess Charlotte has had other memorable, photogenic moments in the past, such as giving a regal wave like the Queen and hiding behind her mum on her first day of school.
Princess Charlotte may be a toddler, but she’s already been dubbed one of the sassiest royals, partly because of her adorable facial expressions and regal waves that have captured the hearts of many.
Insider rounded up Princess Charlotte’s most photo-worthy moments from the family’s Christmas morning in Sandringham on Wednesday.
After church, Princess Charlotte followed her mum’s example by curtsying at the Queen as she drove by.
The young princess stood with a poised facial expression following her ladylike gesture.
To make the whole curtsy display even more precious, Princess Charlotte’s dark-green coat perfectly coordinated with her mum’s hat and clutch.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.
After curtsying to the Queen, the princess followed her mother’s lead by politely shaking hands with the priest.
The Royal Family Channel/YouTubePrincess Charlotte shakes hands with a priest on Christmas Day.
The brother-sister duo patiently waited on the church steps while the adults finished up their well-wishes.
UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty ImagesPrince George and Princess Charlotte in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.
Moments after, Prince William and Kate Middleton led Prince George and Princess Charlotte to greet fans outside the church.
Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesPrince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day.
Charlotte didn’t let go of her mum’s hand.
The princess looked adorably bashful as her mum chatted with crowds outside the church.
After waiting patiently, it was her turn to be introduced.
UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.
The princess was gifted what appears to be a blow-up flamingo toy, and she seemed to happily carry it around.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImagePrincess Charlotte greets crowds waiting outside the church in Sandringham.
The hot-pink flamingo made many photo appearances from the family’s Christmas Day greetings.
UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty ImagesPrincess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019.
Princess Charlotte may sometimes appear shy around the cameras …
… but the poised royal always knows when to sneak in a quick wave.
