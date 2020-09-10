The vintage wedding dress Princess Beatrice borrowed from the Queen will be displayed at Windsor Castle

PA Images/Benjamin Wheeler/Getty Images Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress is set to go on display later this month.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress will be on display at Windsor Castle starting September 24.

Beatrice borrowed the vintage Norman Hartnell design from Queen Elizabeth II, who first wore it in the 1960s.

Beatrice’s Valentino wedding shoes and a replica of her bouquet will also be displayed alongside the dress.

Royals fans will be able to get an up-close look at Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress starting September 24.

The dress was first worn by Queen Elizabeth at the London film premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962. Beatrice borrowed her grandmother’s gown for her secret royal wedding in July 2020 and had it altered slightly to fit her style.

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in July.

Beatrice didn’t just borrow Queen Elizabeth’s dress for her wedding. The 32-year-old also wore the same tiara her grandmother wore at her royal wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother. It was made in 1919 using a diamond necklace given to Mary by Queen Victoria on her wedding day in 1893.

Benjamin Wheeler/Press Association, Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara Queen Elizabeth did on her wedding day.

Beatrice had worn the Valentino shoes to two weddings prior to her own: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding in 2011, and the wedding of Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch in 2014.

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice rewore a pair of Valentino shoes on her wedding day.

