10 details you may have missed from Princess Beatrice's secret royal wedding

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with the Queen and Prince Philip after their royal wedding.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in Windsor on Friday, July 17 after postponing their original plans for a May wedding.

The couple tied the kot at a socially distanced service attended by the Queen and Prince Philip.

Details from the ceremony – including Beatrice’s tiara and dress borrowed from the Queen – weren’t announced until after the couple were married.

Some surprising facts from the special day include that Prince Andrew had to isolate with his daughter in order to be able to walk her down the aisle.

Mozzi’s 2-year-old son, Wolfie, served as best man and pageboy.

1. Princess Beatrice paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by wearing her wedding tiara — and the princess’ wedding dress also belonged to the monarch

Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Benjamin Wheeler, PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice wore Her Majesty’s wedding tiara (left) and a dress first worn by the Queen in 1962 (right).

Princess Beatrice wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by her grandmother at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The tiara was lent to the Queen on her wedding day, however, the frame of the gem broke and had to be quickly repaired before the ceremony.

Beatrice didn’t opt for a traditional wedding dress, but instead chose a Norman Hartnell gown that was previously worn by the monarch at the London film premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962, and again at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967.

The dress, made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, was remodeled and fitted for Beatrice by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

The dress was a break in tradition. Recent royal brides, including Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton, chose custom-designed gowns for their weddings.

2. The couple got married at the royal family’s private chapel, but they initially planned to have a much larger service

Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images The Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of Royal Lodge, a private estate in Windsor occupied by members of the royal family.

The venue is especially significant to Beatrice, who was confirmed there with her sister Princess Eugenie in 2005, according to Hello! Magazine.

The service was attended by just 20 people in order to comply with social distance regulations, The Sun initially reported.

Beatrice and Mozzi were originally supposed to have the ceremony at the Chapel Royal in the grounds of St James’s Palace, London, which has the capacity for 150 guests. They also planned to have their reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

However, the coronavirus pandemic meant they were forced to postpone both the ceremony and reception.

3. Beatrice isolated with Prince Andrew so that he would be able to walk her down the aisle

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and the Duke of York.

Brides in the UK aren’t allowed to be walked down the aisle with their father due to social distancing regulations, The Daily Beast reports. However, an exception was made for Princess Beatrice because she had already been living with her father before the ceremony.

“Princess Beatrice had been isolating with her close family for some time,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider in response to the report.

However, the Duke of York was noticeably missing from the official photos from the service.

4. Sarah Ferguson read a love poem for the couple during the service

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson at the wedding of Princess Eugenie in 2018.

Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, and the mother of the groom read two of the couple’s favourite poems: “Sonnet 116” by William Shakespeare and “I carry you in my heart” by E.E. Cummings.

Mozzi also quoted the latter poem in an Instagram post dedicated to Beatrice after the service.

In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung at the service. A selection of music, including The National Anthem, was played.

5. The Queen and Prince Philip were the only members of the royal family to be included in the official photographs

Benjamin Wheeler Beatrice and Mozzi stand for a socially distanced wedding photo with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, and the groom’s parents and siblings attended the ceremony.

However, the only members of family to be included in the socially distanced official photos were Beatrice’s grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

It was the couple’s first official event since the UK lockdown began in March.

6. Mozzi’s 2-year-old son Wolfie was the best man and pageboy

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Beatrice’s step-son, Christoper “Wolfie” Mapelli Mozzi, was his father’s best man and pageboy.

Mozzi had Wolfie with his ex-fiancé Dara Huang, an American architect and designer.

However, it’s unlikely that the palace will release photos of Wolfie from the ceremony.

Joe Little, royal commentator and managing editor at Majesty magazine, previously told Insider: “I’m sure on occasions when there is a gathering of the York family, Beatrice’s stepson will quite possibly be included.

“However, we haven’t seen much of Camilla’s children or grandchildren, apart from when she married Prince Charles.”

7. The wedding had a “secret garden” theme

Benjamin Wheeler Beatrice and Mozzi leaving the chapel.

A source close to the couple told Town and Country that the wedding theme was “secret garden.”

Although they didn’t elaborate exactly what that entailed, the flowers that framed the door of the chapel where the couple were photographed certainly seemed to be keeping with this theme.

The source also told the publication that although the ceremony was a surprise to the public, it had been “planned for some time” to fit in with the Queen’s schedule.

8. Beatrice broke royal tradition with her choice of wedding ring

Misan Harriman Beatrice and Mozzi in one of their official engagement photos.

Mozzi chose a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins, while Beatrice chose a platinum and diamond ring designed by Shaun Lane.

According to Vogue, the bride broke tradition by not opting for a Welsh gold band like her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie also opted for this type of ring.

9. However, she did follow the tradition of leaving her bouquet at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey

Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice’s bouquet.

Beatrice’s bouquet included trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink waxflower, and baby pink astilbe.

Sprigs of myrtle were also included, as per the tradition started by Queen Victoria.

Also in keeping with tradition, the flowers were taken to rest on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey after the ceremony.

10. The wedding reception reportedly included a bouncy castle, glamping pods, and a marquee named after Prince Andrew

Misan Harriman Beatrice and Mozzi before their wedding.

According to The Mirror, the couple’s wedding reception was hosted in a marquee in the grounds of Royal Lodge.

Fourteen friends of the couple gathered in the marquee – reportedly named The Duke of York – where there were sofas, a jukebox, draft beer, and a dartboard.

According to reports, there was bespoke catering, cocktails, and a bouncy castle for the guests, as well as glamping pods on the grounds for guests to stay in overnight.

