Princess Beatrice's royal wedding will take place in May 2020 at St James's Palace, Buckingham Palace has confirmed

Buckingham Palace has announced new details about the upcoming royal wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St James’s Palace, a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

“The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019,” the statement reads.

“Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

“The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.”

The couple got engaged while vacationing in Italy in September. Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie, took their official engagement photos.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement last year.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The Chapel Royal, which holds regular services to the public, is a special place for Beatrice, who was christened there in 1988.

Prince George was also baptized there in 2013, at a ceremony attended by the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

However, it has also been used for royal weddings throughout history. The wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg took place there back in 1840, according to the royal family’s website.

