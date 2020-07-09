Princess Beatrice could have a socially distanced royal wedding, but it's unlikely the Queen would attend

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Portrait Gala 2019.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were forced to cancel their royal wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that lockdown restrictions have started to ease, couples in England are able to have wedding ceremonies as long as they follow social distancing regulations set out by the government.

Princess Raiyah of Jordan followed these guidelines at her royal wedding this week, and it’s possible Beatrice and Edoardo could follow suit.

Here’s everything we know about Beatrice’s postponed ceremony.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi initially planned to get married in May, however, the coronavirus pandemic meant they had to cancel the ceremony.

The UK government recently released guidelines on socially distanced ceremonies, which Princess Raiyah of Jordan followed this week. Raiya’s wedding to Ned Donovan – grandson to Roald Dahl – was the first royal nuptials to be held in the UK since lockdown began.

Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding!While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband’s family to hold it in the UK. God willing we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows pic.twitter.com/moCMSOxZxp — Raiyah bint Al-Hussein (@RaiyahHKJ) July 7, 2020

Beatrice and Mozzi are yet to announce a new date for their own ceremony, however, it’s possible they could follow Raiya’s lead and have a socially distanced wedding in the near future.

Here’s everything we know about the postponed ceremony.

Where will the ceremony take place?

The couple announced that they would marry at the Chapel Royal in the grounds of St James’s Palace on May 29, with a wedding reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

A palace representative announced in March that the reception would not go ahead, adding that they would consider a smaller service instead.

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends,” the spokesperson said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images. The Chapel Royal.

The couple later said they would postpone the wedding, but they made no official changes to the venue and guest list, and are yet to provide a new date.

The chapel has the capacity for up to 150 guests, therefore there should be plenty of space to accommodate a socially distanced ceremony. The UK government advises that ceremonies taking place in England from July 4 should have no more than 30 guests, and that includes staff members who are not employed by the venue.

However, the couple will also have to consider Mozzi’s family, who reside in Italy.

The Sun reported that Beatrice and Mozzi had considered a ceremony in Italy after he proposed to her there. But now that there are guest list restrictions and family members’ individual circumstances to consider, it’s possible they could change their minds again.

The ban on non-essential travel from the UK to Italy has recently lifted, so the York family would be able to get flights if they wanted to have the ceremony there.

Nonetheless, the couple ultimately decided on a UK ceremony, and that currently hasn’t changed.

Will the Queen and Prince Philip attend?

Although the guest list was never formally announced, it was believed Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, would be in attendance.

If the couple host the ceremony in the near future, it’s unlikely the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Philip, who are self-isolating at Windsor Castle, will be there.

Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Queen hasn’t yet resumed regular public appearances since she cancelled all scheduled engagements for the summer.

Press Association The Queen and Prince Philip celebrating the duke’s 99th birthday at Windsor Castle.

The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah previously reported that the Queen will withdraw from public life and continue to self-isolate at Windsor indefinitely.

“The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions about what we could and couldn’t do come October,” the royal source told Nikkhah in May.

Prince Philip has suffered from poor health recently, and spent four nights being treated for a pre-existing condition at a London hospital before Christmas last year.

Beatrice’s royal title will change after the wedding

Beatrice will have the opportunity to inherit a new royal title after the ceremony, according to the groom’s father.

Currently, Beatrice’s official title is “Princess,” and that won’t change after the wedding, as it didn’t change for her sister Princess Eugenie after her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

However, unlike Eugenie, Beatrice’s future father-in-law is an Italian count.

Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi has said that Beatrice will inherit the family title, styled in Italian as “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna.”

Alessandro also confirmed that the title can be passed down to Beatrice’s future children, thus altering the titles in the British royal family’s line of succession.

“Edoardo is the only male descendant taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna,” Mozzi told the Mail Online.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

