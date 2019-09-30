Here's how Princess Beatrice's wedding to property tycoon and single dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will change the royal family

Misan Harriman, Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, left, and Queen Elizabeth II, right.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding to the property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year will change the dynamic of the royal family, royal experts told Insider.

It’s not clear how involved Mozzi’s 2-year-old son, Wolfie, will be with the other royals after the wedding.

Wolfie could steer clear of the media attention, like the Duchess of Cornwall’s children, or take the opposite approach, like the eldest son of the Crown Princess of Norway, who gave the media a look into his personal life after appearing in Vogue last year.

Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding is likely to be the final high-profile royal wedding for several years – and possibly the last witnessed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Beatrice of York is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The pair’s 2020 nuptials will bring plenty of change to the royal household. Queen Elizabeth II will welcome not one but two new members into the family, as Mozzi has a son from a previous relationship.



There is also the question of whether Mozzi will be granted a courtesy title, something that recent additions to the family – including Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank – appear to have declined.

Insider spoke with royal experts who told us how the wedding would change the dynamic of the royal family.

Beatrice will become a stepmother

Mozzi has a 2-year-old son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, with Dara Huang, an architect and designer whom he was previously engaged to.

Though Beatrice and Mozzi dated for just a year before their engagement, they have been family friends for most of their lives, Mozzi’s parents said. So it’s possible that the princess already has a good relationship with his son.

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace Beatrice and Mozzi got engaged earlier in September.

However, we aren’t likely to see this relationship develop further, according to Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine.

“I’m sure on occasions when there is a gathering of the York family, Beatrice’s stepson will quite possibly be included,” Little said. “However, we haven’t seen much of Camilla’s children or grandchildren, apart from when she married Prince Charles.”

Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images Prince Charles and Camilla with their children, Prince Harry, Prince William, Laura Lopes, and Tom Parker Bowles.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, are private citizens – meaning they aren’t official members of the royal family.

But at the wedding of their mother to Prince Charles in 2005, they posed for official photos with their mum and their new stepfamily.

“We don’t see them on a regular basis as part of royal life,” Little added. “They keep their private life private.”



It’s worth noting that Camilla’s children were already adults when she married into the royal family. At just 2, however, Wolfie will partly be raised by the royals.

This happened when Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit married into the royal family as a single mother in 2001. She had a 4-year-old son, Marius Borg Hoiby, when she married Crown Prince Haakon.

Though the couple went on to have two children together – Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus – the princess’ eldest son was never given a title, unlike his half-siblings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images. Marius Borg Hoiby, centre, with his mother, Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway; Crown Prince Haakon; and his sister, Princess Ingrid.

Nonetheless, Hoiby, now 22, seems to have taken the opposite approach as Camilla’s children. Last year, his appearance in Vogue garnered major publicity. Hoiby and his girlfriend, Juliane Snekkestad, a model, were profiled for the story “How to Spend a Romantic, Relaxed Day in Oslo,” giving in-depth insight to their personal lives.

Though it’s possible that Mozzi’s son could follow in Hoiby’s footsteps and embrace a public profile, Little said he didn’t think that would happen.

“Mozzi doesn’t want his son in the public eye,” Little said. “He will want to protect him from the unwanted media attention that comes with being in the royal family.”

This could be the last royal wedding attended by the Queen and Prince Philip

Beatrice is not a working royal – instead, she has a career in business.

While she attends events such as the Royal Ascot and goes to Balmoral, she does not carry out official engagements on behalf of her grandmother, the Queen.

This means that the wedding will not be as high-profile as her cousin Prince Harry’s 2018 nuptials to Meghan Markle, watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people across the world.

But it’s likely to carry historical significance as the last high-profile royal wedding for several years – and quite possibly the last attended by the Queen and Prince Philip.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen and Beatrice.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and former editor of “The International Who’s Who,” told Insider: “Beatrice carries out royal engagements, though – together with her sister, Eugenie – does not carry out official royal duties and receives no subsidy from the taxpayer or the round-the-clock police protection they once did.

“There will be public interest, as the broadcast of Eugenie’s wedding on ITV last year attracted some 3 million viewers, though obviously as she is not a senior royal it will be limited.

Pool/ Max Mumby/ Getty Images Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018.

“However, this is likely to be the last high-profile royal wedding for years to come and will probably also take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

After Beatrice, the Queen has two other unmarried grandchildren: Lady Louise Windsor, 15, and James, Viscount Severn, 11. Though it’s possible, the Queen, who’s 93, and Philip, 98, may not be around to see their younger grandchildren tie the knot, making Beatrice’s wedding all the more significant.

Mozzi could be granted a royal title, but it isn’t likely

Throughout history, men who married into the royal family were offered earldoms so that their children would be eligible for a royal title.

Mozzi could be made an earl upon his marriage to Beatrice, but that’s something that “just doesn’t happen these days,” Little said.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Beatrice and Mozzi were dating for a year.

Princess Margaret’s husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, was made the Earl of Snowdown upon their marriage, and their children were subsequently granted the titles of lady and earl.

Princess Anne’s first husband, Mark Phillips, was reportedly offered an earldom for the same reason. But Phillips is said to have declined the offer, and the pair’s children have grown up without titles, as nonworking members of the royal family.

Since Beatrice is a nonworking member of the family, it’s assumed she will take a similar approach and raise any children without HRH status.

This seems to be the approach taken by Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie. Her husband is simply referred to as “Mr. Jack Brooksbank” on the royal family’s official website – an indication that he too either rejected or was not offered a title.



Whether or not Mozzi is made an official royal, Fitzwilliams summed it up best when he said that Beatrice’s choice to marry him would certainly help shape the dynamic of the royal family for generations to come.

“It is an example of how significantly European royal families have changed that they marry for love, as they obviously should, and they and their families reflect the freer nature of contemporary relationships which are often considered unconventional,” he said.

