Anonymous Bidder Pays $130,000 For Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Hat

Photo: People.com

The hat that inspired countless memes has been sold to an anonymous bidder.Princess Beatrice‘s topper, worn to Prince William and Catherine Middleton‘s royal wedding extravaganza, garnered a winning bid of $130,000.



The hat was put up for auction on eBay by the Princess herself to benefit UNICEF and Children in Crisis. The auction closed late Sunday.

Of the sale, Princess Beatrice said, “It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world.”

