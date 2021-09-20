Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl

Princess Beatrice in October 2017. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

The baby arrived on Saturday, September 18.

The baby is 11th in line to the British throne.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child together, it was announced Monday.

The baby was born on Saturday, September 18, according to a statement released via Buckingham Palace.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the statement said.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds (3kg) and 2 ounces (56.70g). The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Christopher Woolf is Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

The baby is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, and the fourth royal baby to be born in 2021. Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie welcomed baby boys earlier this year, and Meghan Markle welcomed her second child Lilibet Diana in June.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s child will be 11th in line to the British throne after Prince Andrew who is ninth in line and Beatrice who is tenth in line.

This is the couple’s first child together. Mozzi has a 3-year-old son, Christoper “Wolfie” Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, from a previous relationship with Dara Huang, an architect and designer to whom he was previously engaged.

The couple tied the knot in a socially distanced ceremony on July 17, 2020, which was attended by their parents as well as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It’s unlikely the baby will be granted a British royal title, which is usually only inherited through the male line.

The baby may inherit a title from Mapelli Mozzi’s Italian family, even though Italy has not formally recognised a nobility since 1946.

Mapelli Mozzi’s father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, is an Italian count. He previously told the Mail Online that Beatrice would be entitled to take this title when she married into the family, styled in Italian as “Contessa” and “Nobile Donna.”

This title can be passed down to their children. However, it’s worth noting that Mapelli Mozzi’s eldest child doesn’t appear to use it.