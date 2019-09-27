Princess Beatrice's royal engagement ring was designed by her new fiancé Edoardo Mozzi for an estimated $100,000

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace Princess Beatrice of York announced her engagement on Thursday.

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Thursday.

The 3.5 carat ring, which is estimated to have cost up to $US100,000, was designed by Mozzi in collaboration with jeweller Shaun Leane.

Diamond expert Tobia Kormind told Insider Beatrice’s ring is a more modern design than Kate Middleton’s, Princess Eugenie’s, and other royals before her.

The couple will wed in 2020, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Princess Beatrice will marry businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

Prince Harry’s cousin got engaged in Italy earlier this month, however the royal has only just confirmed the news with the release of official engagement photos, including a close-up of the ring.

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace The ring.

Beatrice’s fiancé, Mozzi, designed the ring in collaboration with designer Shaun Leane.

Although the designer declined to confirm the value of the ring when contacted by Insider, experts have estimated it to have cost between $US74,000 (£60,000) and $US100,000.

“Princess Beatrice’s ring is a beautiful 3.5 carat round diamond, of medium quality, set in an art deco design, with tapered baguettes on each side of the centre side. I would value this ring at £60,000,” Tobia Kormind, managing director at 77Diamonds.com, told Insider.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Money, engagement ring expert at Brilliant Earth, told Insider that the ring could value up to $US100,000 “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the centre gemstone.”



Kormind added that Mozzi took a more modern approach with the design of the ring – especially when compared to other royal engagement rings.

“Unlike Kate and Eugenie, who were given coloured gemstones, Edoardo has gone for a more modern engagement ring with a diamond, like Harry for Meghan,” he said.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton and her engagement ring.

“But while Meghan was given a cushion cut diamond, an older but more trendy diamond shape, Beatrice has been given the most popular and brightest diamond, a round, accompanied by a pair of tapered baguettes, which creates a very art deco look.”

Kormind added that this type of ring is “very on trend” as we approach the 100-year-anniversary of art deco in 2020.

Getty Images Meghan Markle’s ring.

“I am so honoured Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives,” designer Shaun Leane said in a statement.

“The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.”

Mozzi opted for natural diamonds, which is said to represent “love and commitment.”

“Fiancé Edoardo Mapelli knew the only stones that would be appropriate for a Princess’sengagement would be natural diamonds,” diamond expert Grant Mobley told Insider.

“Natural diamonds have been tied to love and commitment for thousands of years because of their strength and enduring value, and because a natural diamond is the oldest thing you can ever own – they were born in the earth more than 1 billion years ago.”

Beatrice and Mozzi started dating in September 2018, although they have been family friends for years.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said on Thursday.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

