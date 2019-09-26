Princess Beatrice just got engaged to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice is engaged to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew released an official engagement photo of the couple, taken by Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The wedding will take place in 2020, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness,” the couple said in a statement.

The news broke on Thursday morning, as the palace announced the couple became engaged while on vacation to Italy earlier in September.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement.



“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, shared some official engagement photos on his Twitter account, which were taken by Princess Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month: https://t.co/HQ2DDObVWY ????Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/oMvVdBWj5H — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) September 26, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of York released a joint statement celebrating the news, calling Mozzi a “completely devoted friend and loyal young man.”

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edordo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” they said.

“We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and a loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace The couple will tie the knot in 2020.

No further details have been released about the wedding, apart from that it will take place in 2020.

The couple have been dating since September 2018, and made their first public appearance in March 2019. However, the pair have known each other for far longer, as Mozzi’s parents said the family “has known Beatrice for most of her life.”

“Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see,” they added.

“They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

