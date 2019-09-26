Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just got engaged. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Shutterstock/Getty/Jamie McCarthy Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have known each other for years.

Princess Beatrice of York and businessman Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi have been dating since fall 2018, but they have actually known one another for years.

Throughout 2019, the two have been photographed together at many events and have been spotted holding hands, but they have been quite private about their relationship.

On Thursday, the couple announced they had gotten engaged in Italy in September.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed the two will be getting married in 2020, but their exact wedding date is unclear.

In November 2018, reports began circulating that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were dating



Reports that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were dating began to widely spread in November 2018, with the Daily Mail writing that the two initially romantically connected in September.

In March, they attended their first public event together in London and held hands in New York City



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at an event in March 2019.

In March, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi attended a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London. This was their first public appearance together. She wore a deep-red velvet midi dress by ALAÏA and he donned a tuxedo.

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands in New York City, per People magazine.

In April, Mozzi accompanied Princess Beatrice and her parents to the Bahrain Grand Prix



In April, Mozzi attended the Bahrain Grand Prix, a Formula One Championship motor race, alongside Princess Beatrice, her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her father, Prince Andrew.

In May, Mozzi and Princess Beatrice were photographed attending at a royal wedding together



Pool/Max Mumby / Getty Images Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

Although Mozzi didn’t appear to accompany Princess Beatrice to her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018, he did attend a different royal ceremony with her in May.

They were photographed arm-in-arm going to the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the queen’s first cousin once removed, and Thomas Kingston in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In early June 2019, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi got dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank



Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Brooksbank were photographed having dinner together in England’s Notting-Hill area, according to Hello! magazine. Per the outlet, the four appeared to be on a double date.

In mid-June 2019, Mozzi attended one of Prince Andrew’s events



WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images The two at [email protected] in 2019.

Every year, Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew throws a [email protected] event where entrepreneurs can speak about their ideas, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

This year, Princess Beatrice was photographed at her father’s event with Mozzi by her side.

In July, they attended a Lenny-Kravitz photo exhibition together

David M. Benett / Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Lenny-Kravitz photo exhibition.

In July, the two attended musician Lenny Kravitz’s photo exhibition at Prim Rose Hill and were photographed together and with the musician himself.

In September, the two announced their engagement

On Thursday, the couple officially announced they were engaged and they shared their engagement photos, which were taken by Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement. They got engaged earlier this month while vacationing in Italy, per the announcement.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the pair’s wedding will take place in 2020.

