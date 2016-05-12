Prince saw his doctor and got medication the day before he died

Prince had been actively seeking medical attention in the days leading up to his death, a new police affidavit reveals.

Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg had seen Prince twice — once the day before his death on April 20 and on April 7, the day the singer canceled an Atlanta concert. According to the police filing, Schulenberg ran tests and prescribed medication for an undisclosed ailment, the New York Times reported.

When Schulenberg returned on April 21 to Prince’s Paisley Park estate to deliver the test results, he found out that the singer had been pronounced dead.

The police filing by a Carver County Sheriff’s investigator sought a warrant for medical records from North Memorial Medical Center, part of the health organisation where Schulenberg had previously worked. The Times reported that Schulenberg has a clean medical performance record.

“That shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that these records were examined,” Carver County chief deputy Jason Kamerud told the Los Angeles Times about the warrant.

Meanwhile, police cars were seen back on Prince’s estate on Tuesday afternoon. It isn’t clear if their presence was in connection to the findings of Prince’s medical records. The Sheriff’s Office posted the following tweet on Tuesday:

Detectives are revisiting the scene at Paisley Park as a component of a complete investigation. No other information is available. 802jk

— Carver County S.O. (@CarverSheriff) May 10, 2016

In the weeks since Prince’s death, it was reported that he was preparing to enter treatment for opioid dependency, according to an attorney for the California doctor Howard Kornfeld. Kornfeld operates a treatment center in Mill Valley, California. His son, who had flown into Minneapolis from San Francisco to ready Prince for treatment, was one of the three people who found the singer had collapsed in his home on April 21.

An official cause of death is pending final autopsy results, which could take weeks.

