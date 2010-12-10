Prince William Breaks The Record For The Biggest ForEx Trade Ever

Not one, but two phones!!!!

Photo: AP

Prince William just broke the record for the biggest FX trade with a voice-brokered, forward transaction, the Telegraph reported.William brokered a ~$22 billion FX trade between Barclays and Credit Suisse on the phone at the ICAP London office on Wednesday.



And he had SO much fun doing it (see photo).

Apparently he joked, “I have got Batman and Robin standing on either side of me… They are very slow here. I have had to come and give them some help” while on the phone to the banks.

There was a round of applause when he was done with the trade, an exchange of Euros and Pounds.

Perhaps the Prince should ditch the air force and become a trader?

