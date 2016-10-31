Prince William is expected to hold talks with Facebook and Apple about online trolling

Prince William is considering a flight to California to meet Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook, according to a report from The Sunday Times.

The Duke of Cambridge launched a taskforce earlier this year to tackle online bullying — a move that he said was motivated after he became a father to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The taskforce’s founding members include the British and European bosses of Google, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook, in addition to Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who founded the worldwide web.

The duke has asked the taskforce to make the internet a safer place for children and devise new techniques that can help them and their parents to get help more easily if they experience trolling.

A source told the newspaper: “The taskforce will complete its work in May 2017 and will come up with recommendations for the tech industry. The duke wants to take those recommendations to America and go to the tech companies and say, ‘This is our blueprint in the UK. This is what you need to do.'”

A royal aide cited by The Sunday Times added: “The taskforce has received lots of interest from the US and the global leadership of these major companies who have expressed interest in being involved in the process. The next big push will be in the summer.”

It’s currently unclear whether he would make the trip alone or with the rest of his family.

