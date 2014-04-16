The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge & Prince George Looked Great When They Arrived In Sydney

Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Sydney just before 3pm on an RAAF flight from New Zealand to start their 10-day Australian tour.

They were greeted at the airport by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife, as well as Prime Minister Tony Abbott, before being whisked to the Sydney Opera House for a welcome reception by the Governor of NSW, Professor Marie Bashir, but without the presence of NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell.

The Duchess is wearing a bright yellow frock by London-based Serbian-born fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic.

Here are the latest photos of their arrival.

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive at Sydney Airport aboard an RAAF B737. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty.

Their Royal Highnesses are welcomed by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty.

Lady Cosgrove welcomes Prince George. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty.

The Royals looked relaxed after their flight from New Zealand, where they spent 10 days. Photo Ryan Pierse/Getty.

Prince William shows off his child-wrangling skills while his wife carries the bouquet. Photo Ryan Pierse/Getty.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty.

Prince William and the Duchess were also greeted by Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his wife Margie. Photo Ryan Pierse/Getty.

A sensitive new age Prince. Photo Chris Jackson/Getty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.