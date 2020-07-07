Prince William and Prince Harry have formally cut ties as they plan to divide the proceeds from Princess Diana's Memorial Fund

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are splitting their mother’s memorial fund.

Prince William and Prince Harry have formally parted ways with a written agreement set to split the proceeds from their mother’s memorial fund.

The Diana Memorial Fund has been legally owned by The Royal Foundation since 2012. Harry and Meghan Markle split from the foundation last year.

The fund will be split between The Royal Foundation and a charity of Harry’s choice.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have agreed to split the proceeds of the memorial fund set up in their mother’s name.

According to financial documents obtained by The Guardian, Prince William and Prince Harry signed an agreement in December last year to coincide with the separation of their charitable endeavours.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s Royal Foundation became the legal owner of The Diana Memorial Fund – a grant-giving foundation launched to continue her humanitarian work – in 2012.

The fund will be split between The Royal Foundation and another charity of Harry’s choice, a royal source told Insider.

Harry and Meghan Markle split from the Royal Foundation last year in order to launch their own charity, Sussex Royal, which was later dissolved after they resigned from royal duties and were no longer allowed to use the word “royal” in their branding.

They have since announced plans to launch a new charity, Archewell, named after their son Archie.

The brothers have not been seen together publicly since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final royal engagement for Commonwealth Day earlier this year.

According to reports, William and Harry have recently reconciled over video call, although this is yet to be confirmed by their representatives.

William gave Harry a shout out in a letter to The Diana Award in May.

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Diana Award,” William wrote.

“My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop, and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” he added.

Read more:

21 photos show how Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has changed through the years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will launch a non-profit organisation, Archewell, named after their son Archie

The most awkward photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s reunion

Prince William mentioned Prince Harry for the first time since reports that the brothers are back in touch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.