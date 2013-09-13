Prince William Leaves Military After 7 Years To Become Full-Time Royal

Faye Storer/AP Prince William retires from the Royal Air Force to focus on Royal Family’s official engagements.

The palace released a

statementThursday announcing His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge will leave the Royal Air Force after seven and a half years of service to focus on his Royal duties.

As the fourth successive generation of the British monarchy to become an RAF pilot, Prince William climbed the ranks to Flight Lieutenant Wales. He clocked 1,300 flying hours and undertook 156 search and rescue operations, according to the press release.

Over the next 12 months, the Duke of Cambridge will turn his attention to royal duties — working closely with the Royal Family through a program of official engagements at home and overseas.

He will also delve deeper into his conservation work, paying particular attention to endangered species.

CNN reports he will become president of United for Wildlife, a collaboration between environmental groups fighting to put an end to the illegal wildlife trade.

The Duke of Cambridge recently made headlines for tearing up watching footage of a rhino being attacked by a poacher in a CNN documentary, “Prince William’s Passion: New Hope, New Father,” which airs later this month.

With respect to his new dad duties, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George will move in within the next few weeks.

