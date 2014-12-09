Prince William And Kate Got A Very American Welcome At NBA Game

Cork Gaines

Prince William and Kate took time during their 3-day trip to New York to attend an NBA game in Brooklyn between the Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple arrived in the first half but did not reach their courtside seats until the third quarter where they were sitting next to NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Prince William and KateYES Network

Shortly thereafter, the royal couple received the most American of welcomes as they were introduced on the scoreboard for the audience.

William seemed to enjoy the moment, waving to the camera.

Prince William and KateYES Network

Here is the moment as it was seen in the arena and broadcast on the YES Network.

Of course, this is Brooklyn, so William and Kate weren’t the only royalty in the house. They had a great view of LeBron “King” James.

Prince William and Kate watch LeBron JamesGetty Images

Jay Z and Beyonce were also sitting nearby.

Jay Z and BeyonceYES Network

Sure enough, during one of the game’s timeouts, Jay Z and Beyonce were led over to the royal couple for a brief introduction.

Royalty meets royalty.

Prince William and Kate meet Jay Z and BeyonceYES Network

