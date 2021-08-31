Prince William and Kate Middleton may move to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Associated Press

Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering moving to Windsor, according to the Mail on Sunday.

They typically split their time between Kensington Palace in London and their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

But moving to Windsor would allow them to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “seriously considering” moving to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth, a source told The Mail on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children, Price George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, typically split their time between an apartment at Kensington Palace in London and their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

The couple’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, currently attend school in London.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at [the Queen’s] Sandringham [Estate] but it doesn’t really work any more,” the source told the Mail On Sunday the family’s current country home. “They are eyeing up options.”

Moving to Windsor would also bring the family closer to Kate Middleton’s parents and her sister, who lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire, the Evening Standard reported.

The couple did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.