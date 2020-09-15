Prince William and Kate Middleton scrapped the 'Duke of Sussex' title from their birthday message to Prince Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped Prince Harry’s “Duke of Sussex” title from their official birthday message to the royal.

While other royals, including the Queen and Prince Charles, addressed Harry as the Duke of Sussex in their birthday messages, Prince William and Kate Middleton simply called him “Prince Harry.”

Some royal fans and public figures, including Piers Morgan, have been urging Harry to stop using his dukedom after he signed on as a documentary and TV producer for Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose not to address Prince Harry by his royal title just days after fans called for the Queen to revoke it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Harry a happy 36th birthday on Twitter on Tuesday.

But instead of referring to him as “The Duke of Sussex” like the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles and Camilla in their social media tributes, they simply called him “Prince Harry.”

Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

Some public figures in the UK have been calling for the Queen to revoke Prince Harry’s dukedom after it was announced he is starting a career in showbusiness.

Harry and Meghan Markle have signed on to produce documentaries, scripted television, and family programming for Netflix after resigning from the royal family earlier this year.

“But if they really want to be independent, it seems they do, they want to live in Hollywood or Santa Barbara and wanna make woke movies or TV shows and make us feel lovely and fluffy about everything, that’s fine,” Piers Morgan said while hosting “Good Morning Britain” last week.

“I just don’t think, as a Sussex resident all my life, I don’t think they should be allowed to keep the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he added.

British newspaper The Daily Express even polled readers on whether the couple should drop their titles, with 98% of respondents saying they should, according to the publication.

However, royal biographer Katie Nicholl previously told Insider this would be unlikely to happen since the dukedom is Harry’s “birthright.”

Meanwhile Robert Jobson, royal editor at the Evening Standard, also told Insider: “The Queen made the decision to honour Harry by making him a royal duke on his wedding day.

“He is, and will always be, a prince â€” given he is the second son of the heir to the throne.”

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment for this article.

