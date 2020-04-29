15 times Prince William and Kate Middleton proved they're just a regular couple

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Prince William and Kate Middleton do commoner things like order takeout and watch sports.

They furnished Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s bedrooms with IKEA furniture.

They have to be mindful of when they show PDA, but they sneak a kiss in sometimes.

Sure, Prince William and Kate Middleton may be future monarchs, but they’re also regular people just like the rest of us. They met in college, have two kids who keep them on their toes, and as younger members of the royal family, they’re a little more relaxed about sticking to royal protocol.

Here are 15 things they do that are so down-to-earth that we almost forget how fabulous they are.

Prince William and Kate Middleton dated in college.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

When commoner Kate Middleton first met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, she blushed and ran away.

They’re still a down-to-earth couple that orders takeout once in a while.

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Sampling dishes at an event in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

In a radio interview with BBC in 2017, Prince William and Kate talked about their go-to takeout order. Indian food is their favourite as long as it’s not too spicy, as Prince William said he’s “not so good with spicy food.”

Of course they don’t order it directly to the palace – unlike commoners, they have someone pick it up for them.

You can watch the full interview here. (They’re asked about ordering takeout about 13 minutes in.)

They high-five marathon runners.

Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images) Cheering on runners at the 2017 London Marathon.

According to royal protocol, commoners shouldn’t touch royals, unless royals initiate contact. But when they’re standing on the sidelines of the London Marathon, Prince William and Kate can’t resist showing their support.

They cheer on their favourite teams.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Day 6 of the London Olympic Games in 2012.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Prince William and Kate celebrated their team’s success during a cycling event.

They even do the wave!

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images At the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The royals have to follow strict protocol in official settings, but they also know how to have a little fun.

They get competitive.

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/AP At a relay race to promote the charity Heads Together.

At a relay race for charity, Prince William jokingly tried to mess with Kate to throw her off. Prince Harry ended up winning, anyway.

They have snowball fights.

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images On holiday in the French Alps.

The Duchess has been known to start snowball fights with her husband. On their most recent royal tour to Norway, she tossed a snowball at him.

They learn new skills together.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images Attempting to make pretzels during a tour of a traditional German market in Heidelberg, Germany.

According to relationship experts, successful couples learn and grow together by trying new things. When the royal couple visited Europe in 2017, they got a kick out of learning to twist pretzels at a traditional German market.

They show PDA — sometimes.

Alex J. Berliner/AP Images for YourBash Stealing a kiss.

Prince William and Kate rarely show PDA because royal engagements are official duties: It wouldn’t be professional to hold hands or exchange a kiss as future monarchs representing the Commonwealth. But every once in a while, they sneak one in.

They shop at IKEA.

Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images Visiting the ArkDes museum in Stockholm, Sweden.

On a visit to ArkDes, Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design in Stockholm, the Duke and Duchess said that Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s rooms contain IKEA furniture.

They’re in a family WhatsApp group chat.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Prince Harry taking photos.

The Queen’s grandson-in-law, Mike Tindall, revealed that he’s in a WhatsApp group chat with “the cousins” – namely, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, and likely their partners.

They share a laugh.

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2016/AP On a royal engagement in Canada.

Humour and laughter are crucial components of successful relationships. Prince William and Kate have that down.

They bring their kids to carnivals.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images At a children’s party for military families in Canada.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked on as an entertainer blew up balloons during a children’s party for military families in Canada.

And juggle having three young children.

caption At the Trooping the Colour parade.

Their oldest, Prince George, is 6 years old. Princess Charlotte is 4, and Prince Louis is 2.

They wear matching outfits.

caption In Dublin, Ireland.

The royal couple often coordinates their outfits.

