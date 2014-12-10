Will And Kate Show Up Fashionably Late, Cavs Immediately Go On 22-Point Run

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers game at Barclays Center on Monday night.

After spending the entire first half eating dinner at the arena, they took their seats next to Dikembe Mutombo (!) with around seven minutes left in the third quarter.

With the dark magic that the British monarchy uses to maintain its existence in the post-imperialist era, Will and Kate summoned a Cavaliers run the instant they sat down.

The score was 61-61 when they showed up. The game ended 110-88 Cavs, a 22-point swing (via @uurods):

“Well we’ll have to bring them to every game then,” coach David Blatt told Cleveland.com after the game.

LeBron James dished out five of his seven assists after the royals showed up in the third quarter. He only made one shot, but it was a ridiculous fade away:





Tristan Thompson was particularly motivated by the royals. He even tried to steal a rebound from his own teammate at one point:





“Come on you Cavs.”

After winning the game, Kate got to meet LeBron:

Get these two to a Browns game:

