Check Out The Weird Things Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given On Their Trips Abroad Last Year

Photo: AP

Officials from St James’ Palace have issued a list of the gifts that Prince William and Kate Middleton received during their travels this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sure received some wonderfully bizarre presents along with some expected nice jewellery and mementos. We’ve listed the most bizarre, but you can also view the entire list here.



Carved and inscribed building fragments from Christchurch earthquake were given by an unnamed individual during a visit to New Zealand.

A certificate of appreciation was given by a school during a visit to Australia.

A sleeping bag was presented by an unnamed individual during the same visit to Australia

During the same trip, a jar of the yeast extract spread Vegemite was also given by an unnamed person.

A member of the Canadian Royal Airforce gave the couple a flying helmet.

During the couple’s trip to Canada, an anonymous individual gave up a tartan waistcoat.

A pair of snow goggles and a dragonfly brooch was given by another unknown Canadian.

The couple also received a pair of hand carved sockeyed salmon while in Canada.

Lastly, while in California, Governor Jerry Brown presented the Royals with the epitome of Californian engineering: an iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.