Meet Karin Vogel, a 38-year-old woman living in Rostock, Germany where she is employed as a therapist who counsels elderly people suffering from chronic pain.



If 4,972 people in the royal lineage dies she will be the next Queen of England! Talk about a great dinner party conversation starter.

According to the Wall St. Journal Vogel is a descendant f Sophia of Hanover, “a relatively obscure German princess selected by the English Parliament in 1701 to inherit the crown.”

Alas, this connection apparently has not landed her an invite to friday’s celebrations.

