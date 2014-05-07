Local News Reporter Catches Prince William Flying Home In Economy Class

Prince William has shown that he’s pretty down to earth — he was seen flying economy class on an American Airlines flight from Memphis to Dallas on Sunday.

The prince was in Memphis for best buddy Guy Pelly’s wedding to Holiday Inn heiress Lizzie Wilson.

Local Memphis news reporter Eli Ross was the first to spot the prince on the initial leg of his trip back to London.

Ross initially tweeted a picture of William, surrounded by security, about to board the aircraft:

Then a closer look:

And Prince William seated in coach!

Let’s take a closer look. Note that William is six-three and could have used the extra legroom in first class:

America Airlines later responded to Ross’ tweet:

Some on Twitter speculated why the prince would fly coach:

The reporter tracked the prince even after their flight had landed:

Prince Harry was slightly less low-key, flying to Memphis for the wedding on a private jet from Miami, where he had been celebrating Pelly’s bachelor party.

William stopped in Chicago on his way to England.

