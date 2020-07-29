Prince William joked that his son George will become a pro footballer, and the record goalscorer for his favourite Premier League team

Getty/Stephen Pond Prince William is a big Aston Villa fan.

Prince William has backed his eldest son, Prince George, to become the record goalscorer for his favourite English Premier League team some day.

Prince William, 38, is an avid Aston Villa supporter, however has chosen to decide George to choose his own team.

Asked on That Peter Crouch Podcast whether George could have a future career in soccer, specifically with Villa, William said jokily: “Definitely, I reckon he could be their all time goal scorer. I mean, I can see no reason why not.”

Prince William also revealed that while he’s not pushing for George to support Villa, he was previously “a bit concerned about him supporting Chelsea.”

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast on Wednesday, Prince William was asked by co-host Chris Stark whether his son has in interest in soccer.

Prince William replied: “I took George and Charlotte a while back, we went to the Norwich-Villa game. We tried to slip in there quietly but the [cameras] picked us up. George started getting really into it by the end.

“I’m trying not to persuade [George] to be a Villa fan, I’m letting him choose his own way, having a variety of clubs of interest that I want him to go and experience. It’s about finding what fits for him.”

Asked by Stark if George could have a future career on the field, specifically with Villa, Prince William replied, tongue in cheek: “Definitely, I reckon he could be their all time goal scorer. I mean, I can see no reason why not. Brilliant.”

Could future King Prince George become Aston Villa’s all time record goal scorer and be the head of the monarchy? His dad Prince William thinks so….. ⚽️ ???????? #thatpetercrouchpodcast

pic.twitter.com/O6yeU37ySB — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) July 29, 2020

Tom Fordyce, another of the podcast’s hosts, then asked Prince William how he would react if Prince George turned out to be a fan of Birmingham City, Villa’s most fierce rivals.

“You had to ask that didn’t you!” said William. “Previously I was a bit concerned about him supporting Chelsea, I didn’t want him to support Chelsea.

“But now Frank [Lampard] has come in, I feel the culture is a bit different in Chelsea, I’d be OK with it.

“I do like the values and ethos’ of the clubs – I want them to look after their players, I went them to set a good example to the young fans. I want my, and all our children, when they go to a football match to come away loving what they have seen and enjoying it, and seeing their role models behave in a way that we all want them to.”

