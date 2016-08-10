Prince William and Kate Middleton's Range Rover is for sale

CharityStars Fit for a future king.

Range Rovers have long been associated with the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth got her first Land Rover (Range Rover’s parent brand) in the early 1950s and has been a reliable customer ever since.

If you want to own one of these vehicles that has been touched by royal reputation, now’s your chance, as online auction site CharityStars is putting under the hammer a Range Rover owned by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is from the press release:

The vehicle was originally supplied to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Land Rover’s VIP Department, fitted with many additional features, and used by the Royal Household. The sought after car is the one that the eyes of the world watched as William and Catherine carried their first born son and heir to the throne, His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge home from hospital for the first time.

Range Rovers are famously rugged, so serving as a family hauler probably hasn’t much degraded the capabilities of Wills and Kate’s 334-horsepower diesel model, which only has 31,000 miles on it. Of course, Range Rovers are also notoriously prone to mechanical glitches, so caveat emptor.

The vehicle costs around $96,000 new.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.