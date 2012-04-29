TIMELINE: Prince William And Kate's First Year In Photos

It’s been an entire year since Prince William and Kate Middleton were married last year on April 29.From handling baby rumours to adding a new four-legged friend to the royal family, it’s been a big year for the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Celebrate the couple’s first year of firsts—Christmas, Kate’s first public speech and settling on a starter home (castle) at Kensington Palace.
The newlyweds decided to stay in Britain immediately following their wedding rather than head to their undisclosed honeymoon location.
After delaying their post-nuptial celebrations for a week, Kate and William spent their honeymoon vacationing in Seychelles. The couple last spent time there in 2007 after a minor break up.
The couple met with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace before attending a special lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
The Obamas donated six Apple Macbook computers to one of the couple's favourite charities, PeacePlayers International.
Kate and William glammed it up at their first public outing. The two attended the 10th Annual Absolute Return for Kids (Ark) Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace.
Kate and William partied with some of Hollywood's biggest names at during their 11-day tour of Canada and the United States.
While abroad, the couple rubbed elbows with Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event. William also participated in a celebrity polo match, bringing his team to a 5-2 victory.
The couple are immortalised as dolls, replicating the original outfits worn at Westminister Abbey for their April Royal Wedding. Hamleys revealed the dolls targeted at 14-year-old girls.
After the prince's homecoming from his military mission, the two headed to The Royal Marsden Hospital's Oak Centre for Children and Young People. While there, the two opened a children's cancer ward and met young patients.
Kate and William hosted the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala at St. James Palace. The event raised nearly $1 million for the Child Bereavement Charity.
The Duchess of Cambridge saved the day, stepping in for father-in-law, Prince Charles while attending a dinner for charity, In Kind Direct.
Earlier in the month, a law is passed permitting a first-born girl to take the throne as Queen if born. Translation: If Kate and William's first born is a girl, she will inherit the Britain crown.
Kate and William decide to make their permanent nest in London at Kensington Palace. Prince Harry made the move into the couple's royal household, too. Guess three's not a crowd!
Meanwhile, media begins speculating Kate is pregnant after she refuses to eat peanut paste. While the world wondered is-she or isn't she,' the couple dealt with their own plane trouble. While coming back from Denmark, the pilot abruptly had to jerk the plane back into the air after a plane didn't clear the runway. No one was hurt.
The Duke and Dutchess attend the Sun Military Awards in London and spend Christmas with the Queen.
Despite a denial from the palace, pregnancy rumours continue to swirl with the couple's move into a bigger home and the recently amended change for succession to the throne.
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge welcomed puppy, Lupo, to the royal family. Kate revealed the cockerspaniel's name to the public February while visiting children in Oxford.
William left on a six-week military venture to the Falkland Islands, leaving Kate to spend time touring.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited an alcohol-free bar, The Brink, linked to her charity Action on Addiction, and made a stop in Liverpool on Valentine's Day.
She also made her first solo royal engagement while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in London.
Kate delivers her first public address at The Treehouse, run by her charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
As the couple prepares to celebrate their first-year anniversary, the rumour mill starts churning out baby news. After the couple was seen complimenting and ogling a three-week old baby in one of their last public appearances, word spread that Kate may be expecting. With their anniversary tomorrow, can we expect more big news?
Mattel will also release their own Kate and William wedding dolls celebrating the couple's one-year anniversary.
