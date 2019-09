Mark your calendars, set your DVRS and polish of your 1981 Princess Di coffee mug. The royal wedding date has been set.



Prince William and Kate Middleton will be married on Friday 29 April at Westminster Abbey. Yes, Friday. According to the Guardian it will be a bank holiday in Britain. And a really huge media event…a least for the weekend.

