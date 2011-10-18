Prince William And His Wife Partied At A Hedge Fund Gala Last Night

Photo: AP

Prince William and his wife Catherine were guests of honour at a hedge fund gala last night, Financial News reported. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who slipped into a red Beaulah London gown, mingled with more than 300 senior female hedge funders, while raising money for charity.

The event, hosted by 100 Women in Hedge Funds, a not-for-profit investment organisation, was held at St. James’s Palace in London.

More than £675,000 was raised for Child Bereavement Charity, which supports families when a child dies.

“What you are both doing together to alleviate the suffering of children who have lost family members, and bereaved families who have experienced the tragedy of losing a child, is beyond praise,” the prince said in his speech.

