The Dutch Crown Prince Just Bought A $5.9 Million Greek Villa

Photo: Getty Images/Michel Porro
The Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander has bought a villa in southern Greece, the BBC reports.The heir to the Dutch throne shelled out 4.5 million euros ($5.9 million) for the house, located west of the town of Kranidi in the Peloponnese, according to Dutch daily Volksrant.
The mansion, which comes with a swimming pool, a private marina, and a private beach, was originally owned by German advertiser Manfried Rieker. Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin and actor Sean Connery also own homes in the area, Radio Netherlands reports.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was aware of the purchase, but details would not be made public. The prince had originally built a villa on land bought in Mozambique in 2007, but sold it earlier because of political criticism. Given the current real estate market in Greece, this house might be a better investment.
