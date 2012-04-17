The Dutch Crown Prince Just Bought A $5.9 Million Greek Villa

Photo: Getty Images/Michel Porro

The Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander has bought a villa in southern Greece, the BBC reports.The heir to the Dutch throne shelled out 4.5 million euros ($5.9 million) for the house, located west of the town of Kranidi in the Peloponnese, according to Dutch daily Volksrant.



The mansion, which comes with a swimming pool, a private marina, and a private beach, was originally owned by German advertiser Manfried Rieker. Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin and actor Sean Connery also own homes in the area, Radio Netherlands reports.

See photos here >

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was aware of the purchase, but details would not be made public. The prince had originally built a villa on land bought in Mozambique in 2007, but sold it earlier because of political criticism. Given the current real estate market in Greece, this house might be a better investment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.