Prince's notorious vault of up to '100 unreleased albums' has been drilled open

Prince was one of the last truly enigmatic music superstars, and one myth stood above all others for his fans: the vault.

The late musician was known for his prolific creative output (he had a recording studio in his massive Minnesota complex), and much of it never saw the light of day, instead getting stashed away in a vault.

Now that vault has been drilled open by Bremer Trust, the financial institution given temporary control over Prince’s estate, since he did not have a will, according to ABC News.

Apparently only Prince himself had the code to the vault, which was locked shut with a large spinning wheel. Susan Rogers, Prince’s former recording engineer, told “Good Morning America” that shelves filled up quickly in the giant room.

“We could put out more work in a month than most people could do in a year or more,” she said.

There’s reportedly so much unheard material in the vault, we could be listening to a new Prince album every year for the next century. That would make Prince by far the most active posthumous artist ever — and it could reshape his entire legacy.

“One day, someone will release them,” Prince previously said of the treasure trove of music on “The View” back in 2012. “I don’t know that I’ll get to release them. There’s just so many.”

It’s anyone’s guess how the music will eventually come out, as command of Prince’s estate will likely transfer from Bremer to Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson and his half-siblings. But you can rest assured it will come out, one way or another — no one would let that stay hidden away.

