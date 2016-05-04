Prince died one day before he was supposed to get medical treatment for his drug addiction

Prince was found dead on April 21, and his cause of death is still unknown. But it turns out he was supposed to meet with a doctor specializing in opioid addiction the next day.

The Star Tribune reports that the musician was scheduled for a visit from a California doctor in an attempt to treat his alleged addiction to painkillers.

Prince’s team called Dr. Howard Kornfeld, an expert on opioid (a form of painkiller) addiction treatment, the night of April 20 because Prince “was dealing with a grave medical emergency,” William Mauzy, a Minneapolis attorney working with the Kornfeld family, told the Star Tribune.

Kornfeld wasn’t able to immediately fly out from California, where he runs Recovery Without Walls, and planned to fly out the following day. So he sent his son, Andrew Kornfeld, who works with him, to explain the treatment in person at Prince’s Paisley Park home in suburban Minneapolis, according to Mauzy.

According to the Star Tribune, several other sources with direct knowledge of the ongoing investigation into Prince’s death confirm Mauzy’s account.

Andrew Kornfeld arrived at Paisley Park the morning of April 21, and was the one who placed the call to 911 when Prince’s body was found dead in an elevator, according to Mauzy.

Dr. Howard Kornfeld’s plan to treat Prince was a “lifesaving mission,” Mauzy said.

Prince’s representatives were not immediately available for comment to Business Insider.

There have been conflicting reports about Prince’s alleged painkiller addiction, with some close to the artist saying they knew nothing of such an addiction. CNN reported that authorities found prescription opioid medication on Prince’s body and in his home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.