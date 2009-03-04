Prince To Release New Trio Of Albums Through Target

Joining the ranks of AC/DC, The Eagles, Christina Aguilera, Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen, Prince has cut a deal to release his highly-anticipated new music through a discount retailer: Target, to be precise.

AP via Variety: The superstar is releasing a three-disc CD set through the retailer at the end of this month. The set will include two new albums – “LOtUSFLOW3R” and “MPLSoUND” – as well as a third by his new artist, Bria Valente, for the price of $11.98…The CD set will be on sale at Target and its Web site on March 29.

Prince’s move seems very recession-appropriate, but we wonder how much the purple one will net from this sales strategy. Nonetheless, his past decisions about how to distribute his music, including giving away an album in the UK’s Mail On Sunday newspaper, indicate he may not be that interested in profiting from his music.

