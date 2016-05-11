A man is claiming to be Prince's only son and 'sole surviving heir,' and a paternity test could happen

An incarcerated Missouri man claims he is Prince’s son and “sole surviving heir” in paperwork filed in Minnesota probate court on Monday.

In the paperwork, Carlin Q. Williams, 39, asked for a paternity test to prove he’s Prince’s son, ABC News reported.

Williams’ mother, Marsha Henson, said in an accompanying affidavit that she met Prince in July of 1976 at a hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, they had sex, and Williams was conceived. He was born nine months later in April 1977.

A paternity test for Williams, who’s currently serving time in federal prison in Colorado for weapons transport, is possible.

On Friday, a judge ordered Bremer Trust, which is managing Prince’s estate in the absence of a will, to make the singer’s blood available for genetic tests for claims such as Williams’.

Meanwhile, UK newspaper the Mirror reported that there are as many as 700 claims from people who say they’re related to Prince since the singer died in April at 57.

People reported that there’s at least one other claim filed against Prince’s estate, by a woman claiming to be a half-sister.

Bremer Trust will distribute Prince’s estimated $300 million estate among his six siblings. It’s estimated that there is $100 million in potential future earnings on the estate from unreleased music, and licensing of Prince’s name, likeness, and songs.

