One Guitar Solo Explains Why We Need The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just announced its 2014 nominees: Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Hall and Oates, and The Replacements.

A worthy group, to be sure.

But it doesn’t make the existence of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame any less strange.

For an art form predicated on challenging the establishment, rock and roll would, if anything, seem to suffer by having its greatest purveyors enshrined in a corporatized non-profit.

Still there is one excellent reason why the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should be supported: it hosts some pretty spectacular concerts.

Like the one below, honouring George Harrison.

It features Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne jam through the first part of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” — only to get totally owned by Prince.

Yes, Prince.

If you’ve never seen the artist formerly known as The Artist play guitar, do yourself a favour…

