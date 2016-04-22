Google just created a 'Purple Rain' doodle to commemorate Prince

Google commemorated musical artist Prince, who died on Thursday, with a special version of its homepage logo.

The Google Doodle for Prince is basically a purple version of the typically multi-coloured Google logo, with animated purple rain falling in the background — a reference to Prince’s hit song and 1984 film “Purple Rain.”

Click on the doodle and you’re taken to the search results page for Prince’s music.

Prince, a seven-time Grammy award winner, was found dead in an elevator in his Minnesota studio complex on Thursday at 57. The cause of death is not yet known.

Here’s what the Prince doodle looks like:

