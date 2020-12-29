Prince Philip reportedly doesn't 'want anything to do with' his 100th birthday in 2021

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen on his 99th birthday.

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip reportedly doesn’t “want anything to do with” his 100th birthday celebrations, which Buckingham Palace will start planning in the new year.

A palace aide told The Telegraph that the prince “doesn’t want the fuss” surrounding the milestone birthday on June 10, 2021.

Philip told The Telegraph in 2000 that he “couldn’t imagine anything worse” than turning 100, adding: “Bits of me are falling off already.”

The Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly reluctant to celebrate his 100th birthday next year, a milestone which he once said he had “no desire” to reach.

Buckingham Palace will begin preparations for Prince Philip’s birthday on June 10 in the new year, according to The Telegraph. However, the royal doesn’t “want anything to do with” the celebrations, a palace aide told the publication.

“You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing. The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the duke. He’s retired, he’s stepped back, he doesn’t want the fuss. You can’t blame him,” the aide said.

The Queen’s husband will become the first male member of the royal family to turn 100. However, the duke once said he “couldn’t imagine anything worse.”

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Philip.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000, Philip said he had “no desire whatsoever” to reach the same age.

“I can’t imagine anything worse,” he said. “Bits of me are falling off already.”

It is not known what kind of celebrations will be arranged on the prince’s behalf. When the Queen Mother became the first royal to reach the age of 100, she was honoured with a special birthday pageant which was attended by members of the royal family and the British public in London.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal family could come together for a private celebration if the UK’s lockdown restrictions allow. The publication also reports that a special photography exhibition curated by the Royal Collection Trust at Buckingham Palace is rumoured to coincide with the duke’s birthday, however, this has not been officially confirmed.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s retirement from royal life in 2017, with a spokesperson saying he had the “full support of The Queen” in his plans to step back. He has made a number of rare appearances in the years since, including at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and most recently Princess Beatrice’s secret, socially-distanced wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July this year.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

