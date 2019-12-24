Prince Philip has left the hospital after 4 nights

Philip Toscano/Getty Images Prince Philip was pictured walking out of hospital on Christmas Eve.

Prince Philip has been released from the hospital.

The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was pictured leaving the King Edward VII hospital in London on Christmas Eve, after spending four nights being treated for a pre-existing condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital. Prince Philip has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s hospital in central London and left at 8.49am on Christmas Eve. ????: Philip Toscano – see more at https://t.co/IC3mwNrAG3 pic.twitter.com/hjcuuXWsJC — PA Media (@PA) December 24, 2019

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the duke’s departure when contacted by Insider.

However, the palace did release a statement when Prince Philip was first admitted to the hospital on Friday last week.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” a palace spokesperson said.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

It is believed the duke may now travel to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where the royal family plans to celebrate Christmas.

Her Majesty remains there currently, and she was photographed attending church on Sunday morning with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Before his departure from the hospital, the duke was last seen at the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May. He retired from public life in 2017.

Read more:

Prince Philip just spent his 3rd night in hospital while the Queen prepares for Christmas at Sandringham

The best photo from every year of Prince Philip’s royal career

The incredible life of 98-year-old Prince Philip

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.